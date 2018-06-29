Gaming win in Nevada tops $1B in May

Nevada’s gaming win returned to its billion-dollar ways in May, posting a monthly total of $1.04 billion, a 5.3 percent increase over last year, the state reported Friday.

Clark County was responsible for 86.6 percent of the Nevada’s win total in May with $904.6 million, and $581.5 million of the county total came from the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Nevada’s gaming win returned to its billion-dollar ways in May, posting a monthly total of $1.04 billion, a 5.3 percent increase over last year, the state reported Friday.

It was the fourth time in five months that winnings at the state’s 434 licensed locations topped the billion-dollar mark. Win fell below $1 billion in April.

It also marked the best performance for the beginning of a calendar year since 2008.

Slot-machine win statewide and Strip baccarat play boosted May’s results, according to Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the administration division of the Gaming Control Board.

“The driver for this month was strong Strip baccarat win, which was up $21.4 million due to improved hold,” Lawton said. “Statewide slot win was up a solid 3.6 percent or $23 million due to continued increases in volume, up 2.5 percent. In fact, the state has recorded 15 consecutive months of increases to slot volume.”

Casino sports betting win also was up significantly, by $17.5 million or 590.5 percent. That was a result of the state’s sports books recording their largest loss in state history for basketball, $4.4 million, in May 2017.

Joseph Greff, a gaming industry analyst for New York-based J.P. Morgan, said the growth was impressive because the May calendars of 2017 and 2018 were similar with eight weekend days. He expects numbers also will be elevated in June, with 10 weekend days this year compared with nine in June 2017.

Clark County was responsible for 86.6 percent of the state’s monthly win total, with $904.6 million. County win hadn’t hit the $900 million mark since January 2017, which was the first month to break the threshold since December 2013.

County win was up substantially thanks to the $581.5 million total from the Strip, up 6.3 percent from last year, more than offsetting a 3.5 percent decline to $53.3 million for downtown Las Vegas.

Of the 20 markets monitored by the Control Board, only two — downtown Las Vegas and the Boulder Strip — had year-over-year revenue declines in May.

The three-month gaming revenue trend for Clark County, generally a more accurate gauge of win activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, shows the county’s 212 licensees’ win up 5.5 percent for March, April and May compared with those months in 2017.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release May visitation figures later Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.