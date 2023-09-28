Las Vegas’ last citywide strike was nearly 40 years ago — PHOTOS

Union Protesters in front of the Landmark during a Culinary union strike in 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tadeo Martinez tears up his picket sign in front of the El Cortez when strikers received word they were going back to work in June 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Picketers at the Union Plaza, one on roller skates, in April 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Inn strikers protest next to the casino on May 21, 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bartenders Union members strike in front of the Golden Nugget in 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In front of the Hilton Hotel with a huge sign stating solidarity in May 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Picketers in front of the Marina Hotel on June 13, 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Strikers protest in front of the 4 Queens as stockholders file in for a meeting in 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Picketers on the Strip in 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Picketers holding the Flag on April 27, 1990. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protestors create a banner on March 9, 1990. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Culinary Union strike begins in April 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elsie Houllahan & Betty Millward during a Culinary union strike in 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas hospitality workers could make history this year if a citywide walkout occurs.

Tens of thousands of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 members voted to authorize a strike if necessary in a 95 percent approval vote Tuesday. No strike deadline has been set and negotiations with the city’s major employers continue next week, according to Culinary officials.

The last time a citywide strike occurred in Las Vegas was in 1984, when 17,000 Culinary members from 32 Strip resorts struck alongside several other unions. It lasted 67 days and workers lost an estimated $75 million in wages and benefits, The Associated Press reported in 2018. The region lost a similar amount in tourism revenue.

Jeff Waddoups, a labor economist at UNLV, said it’s possible that this year’s negotiations could follow a similar pattern. But he also pointed to the current market conditions, where labor is harder to find and workers say they are struggling to keep up with inflation.

“Ever since the mid-’80s, there’ve been quite a few contracts negotiated and a lot of times, we’re wondering, ‘Is there going to be a strike this time? Will it be like what happened in the ’80s?’ And it never has gotten to that point,” Waddoups said. “But this is a strange time with the pandemic and with the shutdown and the strange situation in the labor market. It’s a risk, that’s for sure.”

Several other property-specific strikes occurred after the 1984 strike. There was a nine-month strike at the Horseshoe — now known as Binion’s — in downtown Las Vegas. And beginning in 1991, more than 500 workers at the now-shuttered Frontier led one of the longest labor strikes in U.S. history that lasted for more than six years. Workers there said the hotel cut wages and benefits; the strike ended when the property was sold to new ownership.

There has also been a handful of times when a strike appeared to be imminent, but was averted. A strike authorization vote was held most recently in 2018, but contract deals with the major employers, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, were reached shortly after the contracts expired, Las Vegas Review-Journal archives show.

Bill Werner, an associate professor at UNLV’s William S. Harrah College of Hospitality, said strike authorization votes are a common exercise used by unions to show solidarity.

“The threat of a strike now is more serious than it was last time,” Werner said. “How could the hotels operate without having a whole bunch of replacement workers there? You’re asking people to come into a difficult situation, cross a picket line and take a job that you know is a temporary job. There’s not many people out there in the labor market right now to do that.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.