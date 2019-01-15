Legal interpretations will determine what’s next for Wire Act

A 23-page opinion reconsidering whether the Wire Act applies to non-sports gambling was issued Monday by Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel of the department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Gaming industry legal experts are trying to figure out what a U.S. Justice Department opinion on the 1961 Wire Act will have on online gaming.

The opinion was dated Nov. 2 and it’s unclear why it wasn’t posted until Monday.

“We acknowledge that some may have relied on the views expressed in our 2011 opinion about what federal law permits,” the opinion says.

“Some states, for example, began selling lottery tickets via the internet after the issuance of our 2011 opinion. But in light of our conclusion about the plain language of the statute, we do not believe that such reliance interests are sufficient to justify continued adherence to the 2011 opinion,” it says. “Moreover, if Congress finds it appropriate to protect those interests, it retains ultimate authority over the scope of the statute and may amend the statute at any time, either to broaden or narrow its prohibitions.”

Nevada was among the states that approved legislation and regulations governing online wagering based on opinions issued by the Department of Justice in the Obama administration.

Former Gov. Brian Sandoval engineered an agreement with the governors of Delaware and New Jersey enabling online poker play across state lines with residents of those states. Only one Nevada company, Caesars Entertainment Corp., operates online poker, through its World Series of Poker brand.

It’s unclear how the decision would affect Nevada’s legal online sports wagering.

The state prevents placing online sports bets from out of state through geolocation technology. The Nevada Gaming Commission recently fined a company for taking wagers from out-of-state bettors.

A spokesman for the American Gaming Association said Tuesday it is “reviewing the opinion and its implications for consumers and the highly regulated casino gaming industry across the United States.”

New Jersey announced Tuesday that after a strong December it had exceeded $1 billion in gross revenue generated by online sports betting since it began in November 2013. State officials vow they will take the issue to court.

‘Headed to the courts’

Chris Grove, a gaming industry analyst with Eilers & Krejcik, said in a tweet Monday, “Rapid read from legal types is that the decision is a negative for regulated online gambling and that we’re likely headed to the courts.”

Jennifer Roberts, associate director of UNLV’s International Center for Gaming Regulation and a gaming law professor at UNLV and Utah, also tweeted concerns for the future.

“Oh boy! This new #WireAct opinion is a doozy. R.I.P. to Internet gambling, online lottery, and possibly DFS (daily fantasy sports) and any Internet, email, or social media-based marketing campaign for casinos (i.e., assisting in the placement of bets or wagers),” she tweeted. “Might be time to amend!!”

But opponents of internet gambling applauded the decision.

“(Monday’s) decision seamlessly aligns with the department’s longstanding position that federal law prohibits all forms of internet gambling, as well as with Congress’ intent when it gave law enforcement additional tools to shut down the activity through the overwhelmingly passed Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act in 2006,” said former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., on behalf of the Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling.

Lincoln said online gambling advertising has landed on children’s social media feeds and problem gamblers are being baited back with aggressive promotional offers.

“(Monday’s) landmark action to rightfully restore the Wire Act is a win for parents, children and other vulnerable populations,” she said.

