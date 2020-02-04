Macao casinos asked to close for 2 weeks in wake of coronavirus

The government of Macao is asking the operators of the city’s 41 casinos to suspend operations to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has sickened thousands in mainland China.

The Parisian Macao owned by Sands China Ltd., Friday, Jan.12, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel is shown in Macau. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in the high speed train station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The government of Macao is asking the operators of the city’s 41 casinos to suspend operations to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has sickened thousands in mainland China.

Several news agencies late Monday reported the order from Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng, who announced a two-week closure at a briefing. He is expected to meet Tuesday with casino executives to provide additional details.

A worker at one of the casinos has tested positive for the new virus sweeping China, according to The Associated Press. Ho urged residents to stay home and leave only to buy necessities such as food.

Bloomberg reported 10 cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Macao. Visitation to resorts has been down an estimated 80 percent during what is usually one of the busiest times of the year, the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Three Las Vegas companies with properties in Macao — Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. — will be affected by the closures.

Representatives of the other Las Vegas companies could not be reached late Monday.

Bloomberg reported the suspension of casino operations is the latest blow to Macao, the world’s largest gaming market by revenue, which has been struggling to recover from the worst annual revenue decline since 2015. It’ll be only the second time a widespread closure has occurred there; in 2018, a typhoon caused a 33-hour shutdown of casinos.

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macao operators fell as much as 3.7 percent Tuesday on the news, with stocks of all six companies in the gauge declining. MGM China Holdings Ltd. and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. were the worst performers, slipping by 4 percent.

Sands operates The Venetian Macao, the Parisian, Sands Macao and hotel properties in Sands Cotai Central, which is being converted to the Londoner.

MGM operates MGM Grand Macao on the city peninsula and MGM Cotai on the newer Cotai Strip.

Wynn Resorts has Wynn Macao and Encore Macao on the peninsula and Wynn Palace at Cotai.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates several casino resorts in Macao.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.