MGM Grand president-COO Trevor Scherrer leaving company

MGM executive Michael Neubecker, who spent more than eight years in Las Vegas before becoming a top MGM Grand Detroit executive, is returning, replacing Trevor Scherrer.

Signage for MGM Grand on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A former senior vice president and chief financial officer of the MGM Grand is returning to Las Vegas to become president and chief operating officer of the property, company representatives have confirmed Tuesday.

Michael Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand Detroit since August 2016, will lead MGM Grand in Las Vegas following the departure of Trevor Scherrer.

Company officials confirmed that Scherrer has left MGM Grand. Prior to becoming president and chief operating of MGM Grand Las Vegas, Scherrer, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the gaming industry, previously was executive vice president of operations at The Mirage. He also held executive level positions the MGM Resorts corporate offices, at the Golden Nugget and at Bellagio.

Prior to becoming president and chief operating officer at MGM’s Detroit property, Neubecker, a native of Michigan, was at MGM Grand Las Vegas from January 2008 to July 2016.

Several MGM executives have shuffled positions this year as a result of MGM Resorts International’s MGM 2020 restructuring strategy.

