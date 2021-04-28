MGM Resorts sees record margins, improved business in Las Vegas

A view of the Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International’s CEO believes the company’s future is bright.

Operations aren’t yet back to pre-pandemic levels, but things are looking up for the Las Vegas-based casino company. On Wednesday, it reported record first-quarter margins among its regional properties, as well as the best quarterly operating results in Las Vegas since hotel-casinos reopened in June.

“Consumer demand strengthened at our domestic properties, and the significant changes we’ve made to our operating model have positioned us to capitalize on the recovery,” CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a Wednesday statement. “Leisure demand is improving, and we now have a tangible path to bring conventions and entertainment back at scale.”

Breaking down the numbers

MGM Resorts reported $1.6 billion in net revenues for the first quarter, down 27 percent compared to the same period the year prior. The company has all of its Las Vegas properties up and running again, but took a hit from lower business volumes, midweek closures and COVID-19-related operational restrictions.

Net loss was $332 million for the quarter.

MGM’s operations in the Las Vegas market are inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. Occupancy rates for MGM’s Las Vegas properties were at 46 percent for the quarter, a step up from the 38 percent occupancy rates seen the prior quarter but still down from the 88 percent seen the previous year. Net revenues were down 52 percent year-over-year, and casino revenues at Strip resorts were down 16 percent.

Business levels should continue to improve as operating restrictions are lifted. Starting Saturday, nightclubs will have the green light to reopen and a variety of Clark County businesses and casino floors will be able to operate at 80 percent occupancy, up from 50 percent.

The company’s online sports betting and iGaming platform, BetMGM, also saw gains in the quarter. The company grew market share in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market, with an estimated 22 percent market share across active jurisdictions in February.

The venture had an estimated $163 million of net revenue in the first quarter, according to an investor day presentation, and expects to make up 20 to 25 percent of the total U.S. market share long-term. It is also projecting that it will make at least $1 billion in net revenue next year.

Hornbuckle said BetMGM “continues to impress as the leading operator in U.S. iGaming and the top three operator in U.S. online sports betting.”

Liquidity

MGM Resorts has remained focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet throughout the pandemic. As of March 31, the company had $6.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $9.7 billion in total liquidity.

The liquidity position has allowed the company to begin returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases in the first quarter.

“Our robust liquidity position provides us with significant flexibility amid an improving operational backdrop,” Jonathan Halkyard, MGM Resorts chief financial officer and treasurer, said in the release. “Going forward, we will be disciplined in allocating our capital by maintaining a strong balance sheet, pursuing targeted growth opportunities and returning cash to shareholders.”

The company is set to provide more details during an earnings call with investors, slated to begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

MGM shares closed down 0.3 percent, trading at $42.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.