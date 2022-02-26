53°F
Minnesota man wins $145K in 3-card poker on Strip

February 25, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
Mitchell Stachowiak of St. Paul, Minnesota, with his winning hand that paid him $145,567 in a game of Mega Jackpot Three Card Poker at The Linq on Thursday, February 24, 2022. (The Linq)

A Minnesota man won more than $145,000 at a Strip resort on Thursday, although apparently the IRS will receive some of the money.

Mitchell Stachowiak of St. Paul scored $145,567 on Mega Jackpot Three Card Poker at The Linq.

The winner said he plans to use the money to pay his taxes, according to a Linq spokeswoman.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

