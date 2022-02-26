Minnesota man wins $145K in 3-card poker on Strip
A Minnesota man won more than $145,000 at a Strip resort on Thursday, although apparently the IRS will receive some of the money.
A Minnesota man won more than $145,000 at a Strip resort on Thursday, although apparently the IRS will receive some of the money.
Mitchell Stachowiak of St. Paul scored $145,567 on Mega Jackpot Three Card Poker at The Linq.
The winner said he plans to use the money to pay his taxes, according to a Linq spokeswoman.
No other details were available.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.