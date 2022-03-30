59°F
Nevada gaming win continues torrid pace, tops $1B for 12th straight month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2022 - 7:14 am
 
Hotel-casinos are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chas ...
Hotel-casinos are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If there was going to be a month that state gaming win fell below $1 billion, it probably would have been February with its 28 days, right?

Not so.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday announced that the state’s 433 major casinos won $1.113 billion from gamblers in February, a record 12th straight month topping the $1 billion mark. Win — the amount casinos collect from players of slot machines and table games was up 44.1 percent from February 2021.

February’s totals also topped the amount casinos won in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

