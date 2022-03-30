Nevada gaming win continues torrid pace, tops $1B for 12th straight month

Despite there being only 28 days in the month, the state’s 433 major casinos won more than $1 billion for the 12th straight month in February.

Hotel-casinos are seen along the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If there was going to be a month that state gaming win fell below $1 billion, it probably would have been February with its 28 days, right?

Not so.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday announced that the state’s 433 major casinos won $1.113 billion from gamblers in February, a record 12th straight month topping the $1 billion mark. Win — the amount casinos collect from players of slot machines and table games — was up 44.1 percent from February 2021.

February’s totals also topped the amount casinos won in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

