Nevada gaming win continues torrid pace, tops $1B for 12th straight month
Despite there being only 28 days in the month, the state’s 433 major casinos won more than $1 billion for the 12th straight month in February.
If there was going to be a month that state gaming win fell below $1 billion, it probably would have been February with its 28 days, right?
Not so.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday announced that the state’s 433 major casinos won $1.113 billion from gamblers in February, a record 12th straight month topping the $1 billion mark. Win — the amount casinos collect from players of slot machines and table games — was up 44.1 percent from February 2021.
February’s totals also topped the amount casinos won in January.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
