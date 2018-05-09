Nevada members of culinary and bartenders unions considering strike

Nevada members of the culinary and bartenders unions will hold their first strike vote in 16 years amid tough negotiations with several of the state’s casino operators.
The strike vote is set for May 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The contracts for about 50,000 of the unions more than 57,000 Nevada employees expire June 1.
The unions are demanding higher pay, improved workplace safety, and tougher stances on sexual harassment from guests and employees. They are also including language on subcontracting, technology and immigration into their contract negotiations, which kicked off in February.
President Donald Trump passed tax cuts for corporations late last year, which immediately generated large, non-cash benefits for many U.S. companies including Las Vegas casino operators.
“The Union’s economic proposal seeks to provide workers a fair share of the employers’ enormous anticipated cash flows and Trump tax windfalls,’’ the union said in a statement.
The Nevada arm of the culinary and bartenders unions last held a strike vote in 2002. The union members voted to approve a strike, but it was eventually avoided.
The union’s last strike in Las Vegas was in 1984. It lasted 67 days.
