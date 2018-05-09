Nevada members of culinary and bartenders unions considering strike

Nevada members of the culinary and bartenders unions will hold their first strike vote in 16 years amid tough negotiations with several of the state’s casino operators.

Nemias Ayala, left, and Mailen Gonzales practice stripping and making hotel room beds in a class at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas. (Culinary Academy of Las Vegas)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - April 1984 Striker led away by police after he and two others were arrested for obstructing traffic at Caesars north entrance. (Scott Henry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - 1984 Culinary Union with Bartenders strike together. (Wayne C. Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - April, 1984 Picketing on the strip. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - April 1, 1984 Just beginning the strike. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - 1984 Culinary Union Hall. (Wayne Kodey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - 1984 MGM fires employees. (Rene Germanier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor: Culinary Union Strike 1984 - April, 1984 Culinary Union Strike Kitchen. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The strike vote is set for May 22 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The contracts for about 50,000 of the unions more than 57,000 Nevada employees expire June 1.

The unions are demanding higher pay, improved workplace safety, and tougher stances on sexual harassment from guests and employees. They are also including language on subcontracting, technology and immigration into their contract negotiations, which kicked off in February.

President Donald Trump passed tax cuts for corporations late last year, which immediately generated large, non-cash benefits for many U.S. companies including Las Vegas casino operators.

“The Union’s economic proposal seeks to provide workers a fair share of the employers’ enormous anticipated cash flows and Trump tax windfalls,’’ the union said in a statement.

The Nevada arm of the culinary and bartenders unions last held a strike vote in 2002. The union members voted to approve a strike, but it was eventually avoided.

The union’s last strike in Las Vegas was in 1984. It lasted 67 days.

