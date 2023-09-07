94°F
Casinos & Gaming

New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 12:00 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 12:12 pm
A rendering of the porte cochere at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of a king suite in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An exterior rendering of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of a king suite in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of a king suite in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of a king suite bathroom in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of the great dome at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Fontainebleau Development)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced it tapped several luxury architect and design partners to craft the 67-story resort that’s slated to open in December.

Resort leadership selected renowned firms, including ones behind some of the biggest Las Vegas resorts, to help shape a “era-defining moment in Las Vegas history,” Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson said in a news release Thursday. The resort also released new renderings of the new property.

“Our partners, working alongside our outstanding team in Las Vegas, will help us realize our dream of building something never before seen on the Strip, an entirely new luxury hospitality product that unites the magic and personality of two legacies – Fontainebleau and Las Vegas,” Mufson said in a statement.

David Collins Studio leads the architecture design inside the property with a focus on creating an homage to the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach, according to the release, while Carlos Zapata Studio developed the exterior architecture.

Rockwell Group, a New York-based firm with an L.A. office, is responsible for designing several food and beverage concepts in the hotel-casino, according to the relesae. It also designed the nighclub, dayclub, sportsbook and tavern and fitness center.

Interior design firm Lissoni & Partners’ New York office is responsible for the 55,000 square-foot spa at the Las Vegas resort, the release states.

Landscape and floral arrangements will be done by Lifescapes International — responsible for exteriors at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, The Mirage and the upcoming Rio renovation — and Jeff Leatham, respectively.

Fontainebleau will have 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square-feet of meeting space and 150,000 square feet of casino space when it opens later this year.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

