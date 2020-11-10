New Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman appointed

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday his appointment of J. Brin Gibson as the board’s new chair and executive director.

J. Brin Gibson, shown at the CrossRoads of Southern Nevada ribbon cutting ceremony in 2018, was announced as the new Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Nevada has a new Gaming Control Board chairman.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday his appointment of J. Brin Gibson as the board’s new chair and executive director. Gibson joins the board effective Nov. 18 and fills the void left by Sandra Douglass Morgan, who left the position to join National Financial, Inc.’s board of directors.

“I am overjoyed to make this appointment,” Sisolak announced. “Brin is exactly the type of committed public servant needed in this important role during this critical time. Brin’s extensive background and expertise in highly regulated industries, including his experience as Chief of the Gaming Division, makes him a perfect fit for this position, and I look forward to watching him excel in this position.”

Gibson was also Sisolak’s general counsel from January 2019 to January 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

