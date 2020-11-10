54°F
New Nevada Gaming Control Board chairman appointed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 3:30 pm
 

Nevada has a new Gaming Control Board chairman.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday his appointment of J. Brin Gibson as the board’s new chair and executive director. Gibson joins the board effective Nov. 18 and fills the void left by Sandra Douglass Morgan, who left the position to join National Financial, Inc.’s board of directors.

“I am overjoyed to make this appointment,” Sisolak announced. “Brin is exactly the type of committed public servant needed in this important role during this critical time. Brin’s extensive background and expertise in highly regulated industries, including his experience as Chief of the Gaming Division, makes him a perfect fit for this position, and I look forward to watching him excel in this position.”

Gibson was also Sisolak’s general counsel from January 2019 to January 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

