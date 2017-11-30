New PT’s Gold opens in southwest Las Vegas

Golden Entertainment Inc. announced Thursday it opened a new PT’s Gold in southwest Las Vegas.

The new 5,390-square-foot PT's Gold is at 8275 Fort Apache Road across from the western entrance to Rhodes Ranch.

It’s the company’s fifth all-new traditional Nevada-style tavern unveiled in Southern Nevada this year.

The new 5,390-square-foot PT’s Gold is at 8275 Fort Apache Road, north of Wigwam Avenue, across from the western entrance to Rhodes Ranch. PT’s Entertainment Group, a division of Golden Entertainment, operates the property.

The tavern marks the company’s 56th location in the Las Vegas Valley. The company operates two traditional taverns in Reno.

The new PT’s Gold will employ 20 people. Amy Sparkman, the location’s general manager, has spent more than eight years in management with PT’s Entertainment Group.

Blake L. Sartini II, senior vice president of distributed gaming for Golden Entertainment, said the newest tavern follows the company’s plan to expand the PT’s brand throughout the Las Vegas market.

“Our company is bullish on the vibrant Las Vegas economy and we see continued opportunities for expansion and growth,” Sartini said in a statement.

He said Golden plans to open one more tavern in Southern Nevada by the end of the year and up to six additional taverns in 2018.

The four taverns that opened previously in 2017 are PT’s Gold on Valley View south of Sunset Road, PT’s Gold on Buffalo Drive near Warm Springs, PT’s Gold at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Road, and PT’s Gold on Oso Blanca Road in Centennial Hills.