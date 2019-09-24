NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to appear in G2E panel discussion

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman has agreed to appear with three gaming leaders in a panel discussion during the Global Gaming Expo next month in Las Vegas.

The commissioner of the National Hockey League will take the stage in a panel discussion with three gaming industry leaders at next month’s Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

Gary Bettman, who has been the NHL commissioner since 1993, will join Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US; Greg Carlin, CEO of Rush Street Gaming; and Matt King, CEO of Fanduel, in a discussion about sports betting opportunities and the current and future value of new business partnerships.

The panel is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, the third day of the four-day event that includes educational sessions and a trade show exhibition of the newest gaming equipment and machines. The event, at the Sands Expo Center, is expected to attract 26,000 people.

Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern was a G2E speaker at the 2016 event.

Sports betting continues to be a hot topic within the industry as more states legalize wagering on games.

