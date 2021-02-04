Pandemic results in another quarterly loss for Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. has started to gain traction with its branded sports wagering system, but restrictions resulting from coronavirus continues to pound company. Still, the company expects 50 percent occupancy at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on Super Bowl weekend.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore expect 50 percent occupancy for Super Bowl weekend, the most since October, Wynn Resorts Ltd. Matt Maddox said Thursday.

Wynn, continuing its struggle with the pandemic on two continents, reported a net loss for the fourth quarter and for 2020.

The company reported Thursday that the company, operator of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on the Strip, had a net loss of $269.5 million, $2.53 a share, on revenue of $686 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. It had a net loss of $72.9 million, 62 cents a share, on revenue of $1.653 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

For 2020, the company reported a net loss of $2.327 billion, $19.37 a share, on revenue of $2.096 billion. In 2019, Wynn reported net income of $123 million, $2.61 a share, on revenue of $6.611 billion.

Gaming industry analysts had expected fourth-quarter results to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A consensus of analysts surveyed by Zacks Equity Research on Tuesday reported that capacity restrictions in Nevada, Massachusetts and Macao are affecting the company’s casino operations.

“Dismal visitation due to the pandemic and limited numbers of tables might have weighed on the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported,” the report said. “Dismal performance at Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Palace, Wynn Macao, Las Vegas operations and Encore Boston Harbor is likely to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Moreover, cash burn on account of the coronavirus might have affected the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.”

But analysts also said sports wagering demand could help the company in the future.

“Wynn Resorts has been strengthening its position in the online sports betting category with current availability in New Jersey and Colorado, and secured market access in Indiana, Iowa, Nevada and Massachusetts,” the report said. “With increase in demand for the iGaming industry, the company has been making every effort to expand presence across more than a dozen other large jurisdictions.”

