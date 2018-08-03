Penn National Gaming pursuing deals with sports leagues

Eric Schippers, senior vice president for public affairs for Penn National Gaming, said Thursday the company has has been holding discussions with the NBA, MLB, NHL and PGA.

Penn National Gaming is pursuing deals with sports leagues.

Eric Schippers, senior vice president for public affairs for Penn National Gaming, said Thursday the company has has been holding discussions with the NBA, MLB, NHL and PGA.

Schippers said potential contracts would include access to data feeds and advertisement rights.

The NFL has been “taking a hands-off approach,” he said.

Penn, the largest U.S. regional gaming company by states, currently has casino operations in 15 states including Nevada, Mississippi and West Virginia. The company will expand its casino presence to three more states when it completes the acquisition of rival Pinnacle Entertainment in the early fourth quarter.

MGM on Monday signed a deal with the NBA to become the first gaming company to reach an agreement with a sports league. The NBA previously had been pushing states to impose a tax that would be paid to the leagues.

According to the deal terms, MGM will receive access to the NBA data feed and both will have the right to advertise on each other’s platforms. MGM did not state how much it is paying the NBA for the feed.

Schippers said Penn “applauded” the agreement reached by MGM and the NBA. However, it will not rush to complete one if it “leads to a deal that is not good for our shareholders,” he said.

Penn will launch sports betting in Mississippi and West Virginia before the start of football season, which kicks off at the end of the month, Schippers said.

