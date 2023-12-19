Preview Las Vegas 2024 to be presented at city’s newest resort

The Vegas Chamber announced that Preview Las Vegas 2024 would be held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Preview Las Vegas 2024, the Vegas Chamber’s largest annual networking event, will be at Southern Nevada’s newest resort, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the organization announced Tuesday.

Chamber officials said Preview is set for Jan. 24 at the 67-story luxury resort that opened Dec. 13.

“We are proud to collaborate with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, one of the most highly anticipated new resorts in the history of the Strip,” Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald said in a release. “The thousands of jobs that Fontainebleau Las Vegas has created, and the incredible impact it will have on our city’s business travel industry are points of pride for our entire region.”

The chamber hasn’t yet announced its slate of speakers for the event, but past Previews have included economic forecasts and projections involving tourism and related industries. Officials said this year’s event “will focus on new opportunities stemming from the opening of MSG Sphere, the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, the upcoming Super Bowl 58, and other economic ‘wins’ for the Southern Nevada community.”

In addition to providing 3,644 hotel rooms, the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau property is expected to be a major participant in the meetings, conventions and trade show industries thanks to its close proximity to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

