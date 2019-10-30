45°F
Record Nevada gaming win eclipses $1B in September

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2019 - 10:02 am
 

Casinos had luck on their side playing baccarat and statewide gaming win eclipsed the $1 billion mark for the fifth time this year, the state Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

Gaming win, the amount the state’s 447 nonrestricted licensees won from players, hit $1.059 billion in September, a 6.8 percent increase over the previous year.

The total was historic: It was the highest September total recorded, beating September 2007. It was the fourth September to surpass the $1 billion mark of the 45 times that monthly level has been reached.

It also was the fourth straight month of year-over-year percentage increases after five consecutive months of declines.

In Clark County, win was up 8.3 percent to $913.6 million and the Las Vegas Strip climbed 7 percent to $584.2 million.

Downtown Las Vegas had the highest percentage increase among the state’s 19 submarkets at 19.9 percent to $65.9 million.

Last month, the downtown market had an uncharacteristically down month with win off 1.9 percent to $45.3 million.

Baccarat, the table game of choice for many high-rollers and one of the most volatile, was good to Nevada casinos in September. Hold was strong even though volume was down, according to Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

“Baccarat held 19.47 percent compared to a very weak 9.81 percent last year,” Lawton said. “This stronger hold offset soft volumes, as baccarat volume totaled $557.1 million which was a decrease of $160.7 million or 22.4 percent (from last year).”

Lawton said that while baccarat play was strong in September, the game’s trends have not been favorable.

“Although this month’s baccarat results were a significant improvement over last year, the long-term trend for the state’s baccarat business remains choppy at best, as win is currently down 9.3 percent calendar year to date and volumes are down 12.4 percent,” he said.

Slot machine play also boosted win statewide.

Lawton said slot win totaled $690.2 million, an increase of 8.3 percent or $52.7 million.

Slot win has increased seven times this calendar year and is currently up 3 percent in 2019.

“The positive trend line that we are witnessing in slots is being driven by continued increases to volumes which were up 1.4 percent this month,” Lawton said. “Slot volumes have increased in seven consecutive months and through September are up 2.1 percent.”

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 4.7 percent increase statewide for the months of July, August and September. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was up 5.8 percent and in downtown Las Vegas, it climbed 9.2 percent.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release September visitation statistics later Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

THE LATEST