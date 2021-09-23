Regulators: Station Casinos accepted hundreds of improper sports wagers

Nevada gaming regulators have accused Station Casinos of accepting hundreds of sports wagers after a game’s outcome had been determined.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a complaint Sept. 13 alleging that Station Casinos accepted 348 such bets through its Stadium Live mobile betting program over the span of three years. All three Control Board members and a prosecutor with the Nevada attorney general’s office signed the complaint, which seeks discipline against the company.

A spokesman for Station parent company Red Rock Resorts declined comment.

The two-count complaint accuses the gaming company of failing to address known computer errors “related to insufficient server memory” for its Stadium Live program. The board’s complaint said Station Casinos accepted potentially improper bets in June 2018, January 2019 and March 2019, and the board issued warning letters in August 2018 and March 2019.

Around June 2018, Station’s mobile sports betting app accepted 35 bets on five events after their outcomes had been decided, the complaint said. Station’s app accepted another 116 similar bets in January 2019 and about 30 more in March 2019, according to the complaint.

Regulators told Station Casinos on Dec. 2, 2019, that if the company wanted to avoid further discipline, it needed to “have redundant monitoring processes to ensure it does not accept” wagers after an event’s betting period had closed. Station reported to regulators a system malfunction on March 18 that caused the company to issue and accept 167 tickets on after-the-fact events, and the company voided and refunded the tickets, the complaint said.

“(Station Casinos’) failure to ensure these processes were in place … reflects or tends to reflect poorly on the reputation of gaming in Nevada,” the complaint said, adding that the company was “well aware” of the computer issues.

The Control Board complaint asks the Nevada Gaming Commission to consider discipline — which could include a fine or a license suspension or revocation — against the company. The commission is expected to hear the matter at a future meeting.

