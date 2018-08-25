Resorts World on target for opening by end of 2020

Malaysia-based Genting Group is sticking to its target of opening the $4 billion Resorts World Las Vegas by the end of 2020 as some analysts begin to question the timeline.

Construction continues on Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Construction continues at Resorts World Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“We are still tracking initial opening by end of 2020,” spokesman Michael Levoff said.

Genting activated construction at the site last year and visible progress has been made over that time period. Nonetheless, much remains to be done, including finishing the glass siding.

Credit Suisse said in a report this week that “the general consensus” on the opening of Resorts World and neighboring resort The Drew “is likely a 2021+ event.”

Resorts World Las Vegas and The Drew will become the first mega resorts opened on the Strip in a decade. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the last major resort built, commenced operations in December, 2010.

Resorts World will consist of more than 3,400 rooms spread out over three towers on the north end of the Strip.

The resort is being designed with a Chinese theme and will feature restaurants serving authentic regional dishes, the company said on its website.

Shades of red and white will dominate the color palette inside the casino, according to sketchings posted on its website. The gaming floor will span more than 100,000 square feet.

The interior of Resorts World will also hold a garden with trees, fountains and a pagoda.

The tower stretching toward Las Vegas Boulevard will feature a giant Chinese lantern hanging from the top.

The outside will consist of smaller buildings designed in traditional Chinese architecture, as well as an amphitheater and pool, according to sketchings.

The resort will be Genting’s first in Las Vegas. Genting also operators resorts in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, according to its website.

