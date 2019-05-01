Rosa Solis-Rainey appointed Nevada Gaming Commissioner

Rosa Solis-Rainey (Courtesy)

A local attorney who once clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Philip Pro is the newest member of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Rosa Solis-Rainey was selected Tuesday by Gov. Steve Sisolak to fill the vacancy created when Sandra Morgan was elevated to chair the state Gaming Control Board on Jan. 25.

Solis-Rainey, managing partner of Morris Law Group in Las Vegas since 2006, once clerked for the late Justice Myron Leavitt on the Nevada Supreme Court, and Pro, then chief judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. Pro served on the Gaming Commission for 3½ years until April after retiring from the bench.

Solis-Rainey also spent nearly 12 years as part of the corporate level management team at Boyd Gaming Corp., where she served as the director of internal audit, director of regulatory compliance, and as a member of the board of directors’ audit committee and its compliance committee.

“Rosa is a highly experienced litigator who has been involved in some of the state’s most complex legal issues over the past 18 years,” Sisolak said in a statement announcing the appointment. “I am confident she’ll make an outstanding addition to the Nevada Gaming Commission and support its mission of keeping Nevada the gold standard in gaming regulation.”

In a text, Pro, who last week confirmed that he would not seek reappointment to the commission after his term ended in April, said he was delighted with the appointment of Solis-Rainey.

“She will do a great job on the commission,” he said. “She is a wonderfully capable lawyer, has industry experience before law school with Boyd (Gaming), adheres to high ethical standards and plenty of common sense. A fine appointment by the governor in my judgment.”

The Morris Law Group has represented businesses in all manner of commercial disputes, including litigating product liability claims, shareholder disputes, and professional liability claims. She received an A/V rating, the highest possible peer ranking of attorneys in legal ability and ethical standards.

Prior to working with Morris, Solis-Rainey practiced commercial litigation and administrative gaming law at Lionel Sawyer & Collins.

She received her Bachelor of Science in public accounting and finance and her Master of Business Administration from UNLV. She received her Juris Doctorate from the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law, where she was a member of the charter class.

Solis-Rainey is fluent in English and Spanish and is mother to two sons.

Sisolak must appoint another person to the five-member commission with Pro’s departure.

