Sahara Las Vegas celebrates return to its iconic name

Cast members of the Sahara Las Vegas’ new cabaret-style variety show Blanc de Blanc hosted a champagne toast on Thursday to celebrate the new name.

Paul Hobson, general manager for the Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino, poses outside of the Sahara Las Vegas during a rebranding event outside of the hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Monsieur Romeo, cast member for Blanc de Blanc, pours champagne during a rebranding event for Sahara Las Vegas outside of the Las Vegas hotel, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cast members for Blanc de Blanc participate during the Sahara Las Vegas rebranding event outside of the Las Vegas hotel, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Paul Hobson, center, general manager for the Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino, speaks during a rebranding event for the Sahara Las Vegas, formerly SLS Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A screen shows the new branding for Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino, formerly SLS Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The recently opened Casbar Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Infinity high-limit room at Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A bar inside the Infinity high-limit room at Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A painting inside the Infinity high-limit room at Sahara Las Vegas hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Sahara Las Vegas celebrated the return to its iconic name Thursday morning.

Cast members of the property’s new cabaret-style variety show Blanc de Blanc hosted a champagne toast to celebrate the new name.

The property, which had been operating under the name SLS Las Vegas for the past five years, changed its name back to the Sahara as part of a $150 million rebranding project. The property is also updating the its casino, hotel lobby and more.

“This is the return of an icon,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of the property. “One of the primary benefits of it is really the recognition of the name Sahara. It’s a name that really means something to people.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.