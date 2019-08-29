Sahara Las Vegas celebrates return to its iconic name
Cast members of the Sahara Las Vegas’ new cabaret-style variety show Blanc de Blanc hosted a champagne toast on Thursday to celebrate the new name.
The Sahara Las Vegas celebrated the return to its iconic name Thursday morning.
Cast members of the property’s new cabaret-style variety show Blanc de Blanc hosted a champagne toast to celebrate the new name.
The property, which had been operating under the name SLS Las Vegas for the past five years, changed its name back to the Sahara as part of a $150 million rebranding project. The property is also updating the its casino, hotel lobby and more.
“This is the return of an icon,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of the property. “One of the primary benefits of it is really the recognition of the name Sahara. It’s a name that really means something to people.”
