Sands Cares Accelerator graduates first nonprofit

Three years after it first launched, the Sands Cares Accelerator celebrated its first graduating nonprofit organization Wednesday.

The Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to help children in underserved communities get off the streets and into college, joined Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s three-year mentorship program in 2017.

The accelerator was designed to advance the capabilities of nonprofits so they can better address community needs through mentorship, training and financial investments, the company said.

Ryan Wolfington, co-founder of the foundation, said the program enabled the organization grow both locally and nationally, with new partners and engagements in other regions.

“Involvement in the Sands Cares Accelerator has been a complete game-changer for us,” Wolfington said in a news release. “We’ve received tremendous awareness and credibility for our programs that take at-risk youth into greatness.”

The 2020 graduation celebration, held at The Venetian, also celebrated the addition of Green Our Planet as the newest member of the program. The organization helps schools across the country establish outdoor school garden and hydroponics programs.

“I’m excited to have Sands support and mentor us during the next three years as we grow our impact in the Las Vegas community and beyond,” said Ciara Byrne, co-founder and co-CEO of Green Our Planet.

A third organization, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, will be in the accelerator one more year. The organization is a service provider for thousands of homeless young people in Southern Nevada.

