Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at northern Nevada casino

The spin hit just after 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to an International Game Technology spokesperson.

Saturday night was more than all right for winning for one slots player in northern Nevada.

A bettor at Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe won nearly $3.8 million on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

It was the second-largest Wheel of Fortune jackpot won in Nevada this year.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Aliante, a jackpot on Ultimate X Spin Poker hits for $20,800.

An ultimate jackpot on Ultimate X Spin Poker. Our lucky winner hits for $20,800! pic.twitter.com/5ZVqI8Elce — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 21, 2020

Also at the North Las Vegas casino, a Dragon Link Golden Century slots player hit a jackpot for $12,511.65.

What a win 🐲 Dragon Link Golden Century pays out a jackpot of $12,511.65. Congrats to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/w35yoHDdQ8 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 22, 2020

At Oyo, John hit for $20,135.06 on the casino’s reopening night.

Well, THAT was quick. Help us congratulate John on his $20,135.06 win AND for being the first big winner since our reopening! 🎉#OYOLasVegas pic.twitter.com/hXEX6ox7Cs — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) September 17, 2020

At The Plaza, a Lock It Link jackpot hit for $18,759.95 for one lucky player.

At Cannery, one player hit a jackpot of $12,169.74 on Buffalo Gold.

Our lucky winner strikes gold on Buffalo Gold for a jackpot of $12,169.74. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tSmK8OPMZa — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) September 21, 2020

At Fremont, one visitor to downtown connected on a Red, White & Blue United jackpot for $12,356.15.

Hitting the grand progressive was the highlight of this guest's trip, taking home this $12,356.15 Red, White & Blue United jackpot. pic.twitter.com/POvPJoEBJo — Fremont Casino (@fremont) September 23, 2020

Also at the downtown casino, Robert enjoyed his spin on Triple Jackpot Gems, winning $12,122.86.

It was Robert's lucky day, he hit this incredible $12,122.86 jackpot playing Triple Jackpot Gems! pic.twitter.com/qEXJuQqg2h — Fremont Casino (@fremont) September 14, 2020

Another Fremont winner showed off the $10,000 check, just not his or her identity.

This lucky winner who wished to remain anonymous walked away with a $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/gXvEUy0k3L — Fremont Casino (@fremont) September 17, 2020

At Suncoast, likely Chicago White Sox fan John W. won $12,000 after being dealt a royal flush on Mo’ Money Poker.

John W. was DEALT a Royal Flush to win a $12,000 jackpot at Suncoast! Congratulations on the big & lucky win, John! #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/h7ITcBPMC8 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 16, 2020

At Treasure Island, Nadine C. hit an $11.232.61 jackpot on Quick Hits Platinum Plus.

At The Orleans, a Triple Play player was dealt a royal flush good for $10,920.

Triple Play = Triple Pay! 🤑 Congrats to the lucky winner of this DEALT Royal Flush jackpot for a whopping $10,920! #TheOrleans #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/mwY7hmjQn1 — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 16, 2020

At the California, V. Rodriguez notched his second $10,000 jackpot in two months.

V. has been on a lucky streak, this is his second $10,000 jackpot in two months! Way to go V! pic.twitter.com/nIvn5nIVNO — California Casino (@thecalcasino) September 16, 2020

At Binion’s, a Walking Dead bonus round jackpot earned a visitor from Minnesota $5,000.

Congratulations to our lucky lady from Minnesota, she hit the Walking Dead bonus round for a sweet $5,000 jackpot!!@aristocratslots pic.twitter.com/4e8JUz6Cfr — Binion's (@BinionsLV) September 15, 2020

