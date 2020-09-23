99°F
Casinos & Gaming

Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at northern Nevada casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2020 - 4:46 pm
 

Saturday night was more than all right for winning for one slots player in northern Nevada.

A bettor at Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe won nearly $3.8 million on a Wheel of Fortune slots machine.

The winning spin hit just after 11:35 p.m., according to an International Game Technology spokesperson. The lucky player chose to remain anonymous.

It was the second-largest Wheel of Fortune jackpot won in Nevada this year.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

At Aliante, a jackpot on Ultimate X Spin Poker hits for $20,800.

Also at the North Las Vegas casino, a Dragon Link Golden Century slots player hit a jackpot for $12,511.65.

At Oyo, John hit for $20,135.06 on the casino’s reopening night.

At The Plaza, a Lock It Link jackpot hit for $18,759.95 for one lucky player.

At Cannery, one player hit a jackpot of $12,169.74 on Buffalo Gold.

At Fremont, one visitor to downtown connected on a Red, White & Blue United jackpot for $12,356.15.

Also at the downtown casino, Robert enjoyed his spin on Triple Jackpot Gems, winning $12,122.86.

Another Fremont winner showed off the $10,000 check, just not his or her identity.

At Suncoast, likely Chicago White Sox fan John W. won $12,000 after being dealt a royal flush on Mo’ Money Poker.

At Treasure Island, Nadine C. hit an $11.232.61 jackpot on Quick Hits Platinum Plus.

At The Orleans, a Triple Play player was dealt a royal flush good for $10,920.

At the California, V. Rodriguez notched his second $10,000 jackpot in two months.

At Binion’s, a Walking Dead bonus round jackpot earned a visitor from Minnesota $5,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

