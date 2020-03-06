Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A $5 investment paid off richly for one Las Vegas Strip slots player.
The player won a $1,264,574 jackpot playing the Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens slots at The Venetian.
Another big win! Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who won a massive $1,264,574 jackpot at @VenetianVegas in Las Vegas, Nevada! #IGTJackpots
— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) March 5, 2020
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.
Winners in the Las Vegas Valley
At Fiesta Rancho, a video keno player hit two seven-spot cards for a $14,000 win.
Another lucky winner at Fiesta Rancho! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Q7wBQ8nmqa
— Fiesta Casinos (@fiesta_casinos) March 5, 2020
At Golden Nugget, a Hot Stuff slots player won $10,412.41 on a $3.20 bet.
We hear this game in our head, "hot, hot, hot stuffffffffff!" Max bet of $3.20, win of $10,412.41. pic.twitter.com/g730o4v1Ae
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 5, 2020
At Four Queens, a South Carolina visitor was dealt a clubs royal flush on a 50-Hand video poker game, good for $10,000.
100 Clubs #RoyalFlushes dealt pays $10,000 to our lucky player from South Carolina. Congratulations! @IGTJackpots #4queens #fourqueens #dtlv pic.twitter.com/i15U5aTtgc
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) March 6, 2020
At Fremont, a Double Diamonds player won $8,000.
Line up those Double Diamonds! A lucky winner hit an $8,000 jackpot at Fremont! #BConnectedWinners #FremontCasino #DowntownLV pic.twitter.com/IF7qtSPzCs
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) March 5, 2020
A Binion’s employee hit a royal flush on a $1 video poker machine before his shift started, collecting $4,000.
Downtown employee wins $4000 before his shift!!!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #videopoker pic.twitter.com/sZroQApgbJ
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) March 5, 2020
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.