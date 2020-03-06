Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A $5 investment paid off richly for one Las Vegas Strip slots player.

The player won a $1,264,574 jackpot playing the Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens slots at The Venetian.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

Winners in the Las Vegas Valley

At Fiesta Rancho, a video keno player hit two seven-spot cards for a $14,000 win.

Another lucky winner at Fiesta Rancho! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Q7wBQ8nmqa — Fiesta Casinos (@fiesta_casinos) March 5, 2020

At Golden Nugget, a Hot Stuff slots player won $10,412.41 on a $3.20 bet.

We hear this game in our head, "hot, hot, hot stuffffffffff!" Max bet of $3.20, win of $10,412.41. pic.twitter.com/g730o4v1Ae — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) March 5, 2020

At Four Queens, a South Carolina visitor was dealt a clubs royal flush on a 50-Hand video poker game, good for $10,000.

At Fremont, a Double Diamonds player won $8,000.

A Binion’s employee hit a royal flush on a $1 video poker machine before his shift started, collecting $4,000.

