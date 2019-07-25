Treasure Island in Las Vegas joining Radisson brand

TI will be the first Strip property in Radisson’s portfolio, and Radisson Rewards members can earn and redeem points at TI next year.

Radisson announced Thursday that Treasure Island will be joining its system, making it the first Strip property in the Minnesota-based hotel brand’s portfolio.

The 3,000-room resort will officially join later this year. Guests will be able to book a stay at the property by late 2019, and Radisson Rewards members can earn and redeem points at TI next year, according to a Thursday statement from Radisson.

“TI is a true resort destination in a one-of-a-kind city, and one we’ve been keen to offer to our loyal guests for quite some time,” said Ken Greene, president of the Americas for Radisson Hotel Group in the statement.

TI spokeswoman Michelle Knoll said via email that the relationship allows both partners to expand their customer reach.

As part of the agreement, TI will retain its current branding and exterior signage.

“We believe this exciting announcement will help cast a wider global reach to attract new guests,” said TI owner Phil Ruffin in the statement. “It’s a privilege to collaborate with the like-minded and passionate team at Radisson Hotel Group.”

