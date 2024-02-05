Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino

The six-figure jackpots — one for a slots player and the other for a poker player — were won less than 36 hours apart at the same casino.

A slots player won a $181,250 jackpot at Caesars Palace on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Two Caesars Palace guests hit it big this weekend just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend and only a day apart from each other.

A slots player won a $181,250 jackpot on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Strip casino. Another player won a $181,502 mega jackpot while playing poker on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

The poker player placed down three, seven of diamonds on a Blazing 7’s side bet while playing poker, according to Caesars Entertainment.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that players have won six-figure jackpots close together.

Two players at the Suncoast won a combined $300,000 roughly a week apart — on Jan. 17 and 23 — on poker machines at the casino.