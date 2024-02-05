50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 
A slots player won a $181,250 jackpot at Caesars Palace on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Caesars Enter ...
A slots player won a $181,250 jackpot at Caesars Palace on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Two Caesars Palace guests hit it big this weekend just in time for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend and only a day apart from each other.

A slots player won a $181,250 jackpot on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Strip casino. Another player won a $181,502 mega jackpot while playing poker on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

The poker player placed down three, seven of diamonds on a Blazing 7’s side bet while playing poker, according to Caesars Entertainment.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that players have won six-figure jackpots close together.

Two players at the Suncoast won a combined $300,000 roughly a week apart — on Jan. 17 and 23 — on poker machines at the casino.

MOST READ
1
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
First African-American U.S. attorney for Nevada wants to ‘open the door’ for others
2
Raiders turn to Luke Getsy after whirlwind 10-hour span
Raiders turn to Luke Getsy after whirlwind 10-hour span
3
CARTOON: Where’s the man-purse?
CARTOON: Where’s the man-purse?
4
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
Amazon Prime users can kiss goodbye perk that is no longer free
5
LETTER: The dumbest politician
LETTER: The dumbest politician
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The exterior of the MGM Tower next to the Borgata casino is shown on Dec. 28, 2023, in Atlantic ...
Judge rules casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers from betting
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction.

Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary
RJ

Two downtown casinos owned by Boyd Gaming reached agreement overnight with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract.

More stories
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino
Two six-figure jackpots hit within a week at off-Strip casino