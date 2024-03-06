Want to choreograph the Bellagio fountain show? Make a bid

Somebody is going to get to choreograph a Bellagio fountains show thanks to a long-delayed licensing partnership between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International.

The companies said Wednesday that the partnership, first announced July 17, is officially being launched Wednesday. “MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy” originally was scheduled to start in the fall, but representatives of both companies said the delay was a result of both MGM and Marriott wanting to have every detail in place before the launch.

A number of hotel analysts had speculated in October that a nine-day cyberattack encountered by MGM in September postponed the launch.

Marriott officials say the partnership provides additional access to Las Vegas properties. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was affiliated with the program and when MGM acquired that property in 2022, it inherited the Marriott connection. Now, more resorts are affiliated.

“I think it’s really the access to Las Vegas that we didn’t have before that stands out,” said Peggy Roe, executive vice president and chief customer officer for Marriott International. “The Cosmo was always part of our portfolio but having these additional 11 hotels that are prominently on the Las Vegas Strip gives our customers, our members much more access.”

Now, the partnership is on and the companies are kicking it off with three “Marriott Bonvoy Moments” that millions of Marriott and MGM customers can bid on. Because the experiences are one-of-a-kind, members will bid on them with their loyalty points auction style with the highest bidder winning.

For the first time ever, a Bellagio fountain show is being turned over to someone outside show management. The winning bidder will choose a song and work with WET Design of California to develop a show and then go to Las Vegas for the show’s premiere with five guests. The sequence will become a part of the Bellagio roster of shows for future fountain viewers.

Other experiences include a round of golf at exclusive Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas and access to a VIP swing suite at Topgolf at MGM Grand for the winner and three friends on April 14, the final day of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course.

A third experience includes tours, cast meet-and-greets, premiere seating, VIP treatment and MGM restaurant meals for Cirque du Soleil’s “Ka,” “Michael Jackson ONE,” “Mad Apple” and “O” shows.

Members of MGM Rewards, the company’s loyalty program, will also be able to participate by linking their membership with Marriott’s.

Roe and Zanella said the three extraordinary experiences for the kickoff is inspiring new ideas to offer to a broader audience for future Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

Steve Zanella, president of operations for MGM, said in addition to extending MGM’s marketing reach through Marriott’s program, MGM employees will enjoy a new fringe benefit.

MGM employees will be treated as Marriott employees when booking stays for their own travel.

When the partnership was announced in July, Marriott’s program had about 182 million members and MGM’s had 40 million.

Of the 16 MGM resorts comprising MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, four of the properties also are affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands: Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort and Casino; Aria, Autograph Collection; Park MGM, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; and continuing its affiliation with the Autograph Collection is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Seven other MGM resorts in Las Vegas will join MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy: Vdara, MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

