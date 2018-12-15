Wynn Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden leaving at year’s end

Wynn and Encore President Maurice Wooden sits next to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman as she speaks at a board of directors meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The president of Wynn Las Vegas is stepping down and will be replaced with a familiar face.

Maurice Wooden, president of the Strip resort since 2013, announced he is leaving his current position at the end of the year. He’ll be replaced by former Wynn Las Vegas President Marilyn Spiegel, effective Jan. 2, the company announced in a release late Friday.

Spiegel most recently served on the board of directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and consulted in human resource matters for emerging technology companies. She was the president of Wynn Las Vegas from 2010 to 2013 and was succeeded by Wooden.

“I am very pleased that Marilyn will return to lead the team at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore,” Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement issued by the company.

“Our company’s legendary service and guest experiences call for someone who truly understands our brand and appreciates what it means to our guests and employees. Marilyn not only shares that understanding, she helped to create it. Her deep experience in human resources and knowledge of what it takes to deliver the Wynn promise, make her the ideal person to lead Wynn Las Vegas into the future.”

Prior to serving as president of the resort, Spiegel was president of five different Caesars Entertainment-owned resort brands in Las Vegas. She also served as corporate senior vice president of human resources for Harrah’s Entertainment, the predecessor to Caesars, from 1999 to 2003.

Wooden led numerous resorts and departments during his nearly 30-year career in the industry. He currently holds a board position with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Wynn Resorts announced other executive changes.

Scott Moore — former chief operating officer of St. Paul, Minnesota-based Augeo — deliverers of loyalty and engagement solutions for customers, employees, and membership organizations, was named chief marketing officer at Wynn. Moore previously worked as chief marketing officer of Best Buy, where he led marketing activities for the company across all brands, categories, and channels.

Chief Marketing Officer Michael Weaver has been appointed chief communications officer of the company. Weaver has been with Wynn Resorts since 2011, having served in various leadership positions in marketing, branding, communications, and development.

Throughout 2018, several changes have occurred with Wynn’s executive team as well as its board of directors. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn stepped down in February after accusations of sexual harassment surfaced. Wynn has denied the allegations and Maddox was named to replace him.

Executive Vice President and General Counsel Kim Sinatra left the company in July and was replaced by Ellen Whittemore.

The company also created a new position, senior vice president of human resources, North America, and named Rose Huddleston, who spent the last 18 years with Ritz-Carlton/Marriott International as regional director of human resources, to fill it.

The board also has seen dramatic change with the addition of three women to the board — Dee Dee Myers, Barbara Atkins and Winifred “Wendy” Webb — in April, and the naming of former Harrah’s executive Phil Satre as chairman in August.

