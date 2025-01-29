Children’s clothing resale store to open Las Vegas Valley location

The store, which has a northern Nevada location, sells gently used children’s clothing, shoes, toys, accessories and equipment at a discounted rate.

Once Upon A Child is preparing to open in Henderson. (Emerson Drewes/Review-Journal)

A children’s clothing and accessory resale store is coming to Henderson.

Once Upon A Child, a leading children’s clothing and accessories retail resale concept, is opening a store in Henderson, at 1205 W. Warm Springs Road on Feb. 6. The store has a location in northern Nevada, but the Henderson storefront will be the first in the valley.

At Once Upon A Child, families can buy gently used children’s clothing, shoes, toys, accessories and equipment at a discounted rate.

“I am very excited to be expanding Once Upon A Child’s footprint into the Las Vegas area,” local store owner Sara Skeen said in a statement. “I love the brand’s commitment to accessibility and quality. In a time when prices are high and some families are struggling to keep up with growing kids’ clothing, Once Upon A Child is now in Henderson with affordable options.”

The new location will have events throughout opening weekend, starting Feb. 6. On opening day, the first 25 customers in line will receive a $25 gift card and the next 100 customers in line will receive $5 in Baby Bucks, as well as a giveaway to win a Bounce House.

On Feb. 7, there will be face painting from 3 to 5 p.m. and a giveaway for a Bently 4-in-1 tricycle, and on Feb. 8, a “special character” will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. and a a balloon artist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as a giveaway for a giant Connect 4 game.

Lastly, on Feb. 9, there will be another character visit from 1 to 3 p.m., a giveaway for a doll house and customers can earn double Fivestar points all day, which is part of their loyalty program.

