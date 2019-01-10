CES 2019: New BlackBerry phones feature ‘baked-in’ security

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, security is a major feature of BlackBerry Mobile’s two new smartphones, the Key2 and Key2 LE.

Security is a major feature of two new smartphones, the Key2 and Key2 LE, that BlackBerry Mobile is showcasing at CES 2019.

“It’s the most secure Android device in market today,” said Blackberry Mobile market development manager Bradley Baumann. “You can encrypt your files on the device and make them only visible through a password or your fingerprint.”

The smartphone has security features “baked-in” its operating system and will monitor its own camera, microphone and applications, Baumann said.

Long battery life is another key selling point for the Key2 and Key2 LE. Baumann said a single battery charge will last two days. The phones also feature a physical QWERTY keyboard, another staple of the BlackBerry Mobile brand.

The Key2 went on sale in the U.S. in June 2018 for $599. The Key2 LE costs $499, but has not yet hit store shelves in the U.S.

