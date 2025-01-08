From personal aircraft to e-bikes to robots: 5 tech innovations seen at CES

Personal aircraft, rideable suitcases and humanoid robot are just a few of the eye-catching products and innovations on the trade show floors this year.

Here are the largest conventions held in Las Vegas

Delta Air Lines to take over Sphere during CES

Crowds ride an escalator during the CES tech show, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

People look at a display of Samsung screens and products at the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

People look at a prototype solar electric vehicle by Aptera Motors during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Attendees check out the Amazon Echo Frames glasses during CES at The Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Bodyfriend 733 massage chair is displayed at Bodyfriend booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

CES attendees take the escalator at The Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The 2025 CES trade show opened to the public Tuesday morning with more than 4,500 exhibitors showing off the latest technology in home, auto, computers and mobile devices, video gaming and health.

The four-day event takes place across multiple venues, including the Las Vegas Convention Center halls, The Venetian Expo and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. In addition to the trade show, CES features over 300 conference sessions with over 1,100 experts and techies offering insight into the latest trends.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the 2025 CES.

Here are a few of the eye-catching products and innovations on the trade show floors this year.

Cruising through the airport

Sino Megwell Tech, a California-based company, is behind the brand Aotos, a collection of personal mobility devices, including e-scooters and e-bikes.

At CES 2025, Sino Megwell Tech unveiled a rideable suitcase. The three-wheel electronic personal mobility device is powered by a 36-volt battery and has a max speed of 6.2 mph.

The rideable suitcase weighs roughly 17 pounds. Its lightweight aluminum alloy frame can hold up to 242 pounds, according to the manufacturer.

Lifting heavy things with ease

It may not give someone super-human strength, but the FIT-HV electric waist exoskeleton robot might be the next best thing. Developed by ULS Robotics, the FIT-HV is a backpack-like device that provides lifting assistance and walking support.

FIT, which stands for flex interaction tech, is primarily used for heavy lifting, high-frequency bending and short-distance transportation. According to the developers, the wearable tech can reduce loads by more than 60 percent, allowing the user to experience increased physical capabilities, reduced fatigue and improve efficiency. It can also aid with balance and posture.

The FIT-HV weighs slightly more than 11 pounds and runs on a 36-volt lithium battery.

Meet the Mirokaï

Parisian-based startup Enhanced Tools debuted its humanoid robot called Mirokaï at CES 2025.

The Mirokaï’s most-striking feature is a dynamic digital face powered by artificial intelligence. The display face, powered by a 3D animation engine, responds to voice prompts and engages with users. It adapts in real-time with human-like interactions.

The general-purpose bot is capable of a wide range of tasks suitable for a variety of industries, including health and wellness, retail, hospitality and personal care. It comes equipped with a self-balancing spherical base and can move at speeds up to 2 mph. The bot’s multiple cameras allow it to navigate complex environments autonomously.

The Mirokaï currently has a price tag of around $30,000 per unit.

Personal electronic aircraft cleared for takeoff

While not the first year that personal electronic flying devices have been on display, 2025 may prove to be a pivotal year for the emerging tech.

Among the newest products is the Helix Pivotal, a lightweight, single-seat electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft being showcased at CES this year.

The Pivotal weighs 360 pounds, which means it qualifies as an FAA Part 103 ultralight aircraft and does not require a pilot’s license to operate in the United States. The Pivotal, which is powered by eight electric motors, can reach a maximum speed of 62 mph.

Aimed at recreational flight enthusiasts, the Helix Pivotal is currently retailing for $190,000 for the base model, while premium add-ons, such as 4K cameras and advanced navigational systems, can raise the price to more than $260,000.

AI goes to the farm

Artificial intelligence has found its way into the heartland with Daedong’s AI Plant Box. The South Korean-based tech company’s product earned a CES 2025 Innovation Award.

The AI Plant Box is designed to make indoor farming easier and more accessible to a larger portion of the global population. The device uses AI to adjust environmental factors such as light, humidity, temperature and nutrients, all based on the specific needs of different plants.

The AI Plant Box provides real-time updates and care instructions, making it ideal for novices. Its compact design is intended for small spaces, such as apartments, dorm rooms and offices.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.