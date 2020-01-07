CES 2020 opens in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The CES 2020 show floor officially opened on Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The convention is the mecca for showcasing the latest technology and the most advanced consumer products preparing to hit the market.
With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies participating and more than 175,000 people expected to attend, CES is the largest annual Las Vegas trade show.
Check out the scene from Day 1 of CES 2020.