CES 2020 opens in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The CES 2020 show floor officially opened on Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Google display center on the central plaza is in full swing during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert McKenna, center, joins others inspiring down into a ball pit outside the Google display center on the central plaza now in full swing during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Google display center on the central plaza is in full swing during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LG CLOi CoBot dishwashing system on display during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A video screen tree by Royole about their products on display during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Panasonic display area is in full swing at the start of CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees check out the new LG Signature OLED R televisions during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendee Moe Ikeuchi checks out the new 90" See-Though Video Display by Sharp during CES Day 1 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees stream through the main entrance for Central Hall during CES Day 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees gather outside of the main entrance for Central Hall as CES Day 1 is about to open at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees gather outside of the main entrance for Central Hall as CES Day 1 is about to open at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals fill the Sands Expo before CES 2020 floor open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Individuals fill the Sands Expo before CES 2020 floor open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Attendees of CES 2020 fill the Sands Expo the first morning of the convention on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Attendees of CES 2020 fill the Sands Expo the first morning of the convention on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Individuals look at the Lumini Home Al Beauty & Lifestyle Assistant, a smart mirror displayed in the CES 2020 Innovation Awards at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Attendees of CES 2020 look at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Xavier Blocquel of Paris, France with Adix takes a photo of a smart green house by Myfood during the first morning of CES 2020 at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Sungho Choo of Seoul South, Korea with VentureSquare looks at a smart green house by Myfood during the first morning of CES 2020 at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

A man demonstrates the Seabow underwater scooter made by Sublue at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The device includes a platform for underwater camera equipment. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Segway Vice President Chen Huang demonstrates the S-Pod Scooter at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The device can move up to 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Yuki Sasayi plays ping pong with Forpheus, an AI equipped robotic table tennis tutor created by Omron at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The PowerEgg X, an all weather drone created by PowerVision, flies in a waterfall at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

CBS Interactive's Megan Wollerton sits on a CLIMATE360 Smart Bed by Sleep Number during the first day of CES 2020 at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

John Reynolds of Calif, with Flexport lays on a CLIMATE360 Smart Bed by Sleep Number during the first day of CES 2020 at the Sands Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

The convention is the mecca for showcasing the latest technology and the most advanced consumer products preparing to hit the market.

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies participating and more than 175,000 people expected to attend, CES is the largest annual Las Vegas trade show.

Check out the scene from Day 1 of CES 2020.