CES 2020 security will be tight as 170K descend on Las Vegas

Security remains tight this year at CES, with bag restrictions and security checkpoints in place to manage the more than 170,000 people expected to attend.

Preparations continue for CES on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police and venue security will be responsible for keeping the event safe, but Consumer Technology Association spokeswoman Pam Golden said she could not discuss specific details of security processes or procedures.

CES 2020

In case of an emergency, attendees should first try to contact venue security. Every CES badge has a list of emergency numbers on the back.

Rolling bags are completely banned from CES venues, regardless of size. Attendees can bring in two bags at most, but they should each be smaller than 12 inches by 17 inches by 6 inches, according to CES security guidelines.

Every venue will have a checkpoint at the entrance where bags will be searched by security personnel, and CES encourages visitors to bring clear bags to speed up security lines. Firearms and ammunition, even toys or replicas, are not allowed into any CES venue.

Attendees also may contact security through the CES app and submit tips about suspicious activity, lost property or theft, and other issues.

Security offices for CES are located in room 252 of the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, room S219 at the center’s South Hall connector and Level 4 of The Venetian.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

