CES set to return to Las Vegas in January

Set up for CES is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The marquee at The STRAT memorialize CES, which would have started on Monday but is moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The CES technology convention is returning to Las Vegas in January.

The Consumer Technology Association announced CES 2022 will take place for four days starting Jan. 5. The in-person and digital event follows a virtual CES 2021.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

CTA said some 1,000 companies have committed to the convention including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Other companies, including Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space are planning to make a Las Vegas debut in 2022.

Organizers said CTA will be reviewing guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state and local guidelines and adapting accordingly.

The exact locations of all the conference events were not specified in a press release issued early Wednesday.

