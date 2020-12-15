CES show plans to re-create the ‘magic’ of Las Vegas — virtually

When the Consumer Technology Association returns the massive technology trade show to Las Vegas in 2022 it will offer a virtual version of the event at the same time.

Attendees gather outside of the main entrance for Central Hall as CES Day 1 is about to open at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The all-virtual CES won’t have the same glitz as the Las Vegas show, but representatives of the Consumer Technology Association said Tuesday they did their best to re-recreate the “magic” that happens there online.

The association announced July 28 that the 2021 show would be virtual and on Tuesday, representatives explained how it plans to turn the massive event spread over several convention centers in the city to an exclusively online gathering.

The tech show routinely draws more than 170,000 people to Las Vegas every January and is running online Jan. 11-14.

“We can’t re-create some of the things in Las Vegas like the gambling and the ambience and the face-to-face human five-sense contact,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the association. “But we tried to do other things.”

Shapiro said the association spent “seven figures” for a platform with Microsoft Corp., annually one of the show’s leading exhibitors, partners and keynote speech providers.

“I believe intensely in the human experience and you’ll never change me from that, the fact of people getting together,” Shapiro said. “But we are dealing with a pandemic and we made the decision about CES 2021 because we wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem. We didn’t want people to be concerned coming to Las Vegas at this early stage when we didn’t expect a vaccine to be widely available.”

