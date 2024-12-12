Delta Airlines to take over Sphere during CES

Delta, Harry Reid International Airport’s third-busiest carrier, will take over the Sphere Jan. 7 with a keynote address by its CEO and several technology exhibits.

Robots, AI cause a stir at CES as casino union workers fear for their jobs

Here are the largest conventions held in Las Vegas

Lenny Kravitz poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

FILE - Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian talks at the new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport on Oct. 29, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Before Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian takes the Sphere stage for his CES keynote address Jan. 7, attendees will get a first look at the airline’s new travel planning platform and experience what pilot training at 30,000 feet is like.

And after the speech, they’ll hear Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz perform live.

Bastian will kick off CES tech presentations in the first-ever CES presentation at the Sphere, coinciding with Delta’s 100th anniversary. The Atlanta-based airline, the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, is hoping the Sphere’s technology will evoke Delta’s bid to be recognized as an aviation technology leader.

“Delta’s centennial kickoff at Sphere is a bold statement about our beloved brand and our future vision,” Delta Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman said in a release. “This isn’t your typical CES keynote — it’s a chance for attendees to experience the Delta brand like never before through immersive exhibits and an unforgettable show and for SkyMiles members (Delta’s customer loyalty program) we’ll offer even more exclusive opportunities that we’re fast becoming known for.”

From 3 to 5 p.m., prior to the Bastian address, Delta food partners, including Jon & Vinny’s, Biscoff and Starbucks, will provide complimentary food and beverages while attendees mingle through exhibits on the Virtual Pilot Training Experience and Delta Locals, the airline’s new travel-planning platform.

Delta Through the Years, an exhibit celebrating Delta’s 100-year history with employee stories and artifacts showcasing the history of aviation, also will be available.

On the day of the keynote, Delta will take over the exosphere with Delta-themed visuals.

SkyMiles members will have access to exclusive Delta merchandise onsite with Delta CES apparel and Delta SkyMiles American Express luggage tags made from retired Boeing 747 airplane metal.

SkyMiles members will have access to the keynote with a dedicated entrance to the Sphere. In addition, SkyMiles members can pick up their CES badges Jan. 5-7 at Reid’s Gate D33.

Bastian’s speech will conclude with a performance by Kravitz, an American musician and actor who blends rock, funk, soul and R&B in his melodies.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.