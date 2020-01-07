Facebook unveils upgraded Privacy Checkup at CES in Las Vegas

Facebook’s Privacy Checkup tool, launched in 2014, now gives users eight categories divided into four adjustable sections. It lets people quickly manage data-sharing settings within the platform.

Facebook unveiled its revamped Privacy Checkup feature at CES on Monday as part of a response to the social network’s string of security breaches.

The tech giant has a booth at this year’s trade show and was expected to participate Monday on a panel about privacy with fellow tech giant Apple.

The checkup tool, launched in 2014, now gives users eight categories divided into four adjustable sections: who can see what you share, how to keep your account secure, how people can find you on Facebook and your data settings on Facebook.

Before, Privacy Checkup had three sections: who could see your posts, access by third-party apps to your data, and information on your profile.

Privacy Checkup lets people quickly manage their data-sharing settings within the platform, but to control additional privacy settings such as turning off the network’s face-recognition feature, people must visit the Settings tab.

If using Facebook on a desktop, users click the question mark icon at the top right of the page and select Privacy Checkup. For mobile users, it can be accessed by clicking the Settings & Privacy tab, then clicking Privacy Shortcuts.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has made a public push to better protect people’s privacy following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, when it was discovered the app harvested data from nearly 87 million people without their knowledge.

