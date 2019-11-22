41°F
CES 2020

How much does it cost to exhibit at CES 2020?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 12:57 pm
 

More than 4,500 companies will be exhibiting across more than 2.9 million square feet at CES 2020.

Many CES displays entail large sound systems, displays and sometimes even rides. For example, for CES 2019 Google’s booth featured a 3-minute ride showing how Google Assistant could be used for everyday tasks.

Some booths are smaller than others, but CTA spokesman Justin Siraj said the standard size is 10 feet by 10 feet, costing exhibitors $4,500 last year. CES longtimers get first dibs at choosing booth space based on a seniority points system, he said.

Brand experience company Freeman is CES’ official contractor, but Siraj said companies typically bring their own contractors to build and tear down their booths.

CES 2020 runs Jan. 7-10 across 11 venues. Exhibitor prices are fixed and the same regardless of the venue, Siraj said. It costs exhibitors $46 per square foot for non-members of the Consumer Technology Association, and $41 per square foot for members.

The venues for CES 2020 are:

— Las Vegas Convention Center

— Westgate

— Renaissance

— Sands Expo and Convention Center

— The Venetian

— Palazzo

— Wynn Las Vegas

— Encore

— Aria

— Park MGM

— Vdara

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center.

