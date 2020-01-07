Intel shows concept foldable PC ahead of CES 2020

Intel showcased its concept foldable PC with the code name “Horseshoe Bend” at a pre-CES news conference Monday.

Intel showcased its concept foldable PC with the code name “Horseshoe Bend” at a pre-CES news conference Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Intel showcased its concept foldable PC with the code name “Horseshoe Bend” at a pre-CES news conference Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Intel showcased its concept foldable PC with the code name “Horseshoe Bend” at a pre-CES news conference Monday.

Christian Teismann, an executive with Lenovo, also announced the world’s first foldable PC during the conference.

Gregory Bryant, an executive vice president with Intel, talked about Project Athena, a multi-year laptop innovation program, which he said is more ambitious than what’s been done in the industry before.

Project Athena has more than 120 companies on board and more than 50 designs. Intel is partnering with Google on the project. The first two Project Athena-verified Chromebooks launched Monday.

On a broader note for the company, Intel CEO Bob Swan said Intel is focusing on three emerging technologies: 5G, artificial intelligence and intelligent edge.

Intel wants to embed intelligence across its product portfolio, Swan said.

Swan gave examples of how intelligence can be used, including complete digital maps for disaster relief, that have a “real impact” on the world, he said.

Intel is also developing 3D athlete tracking and it will be used at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

Ashton Eaton, a two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist, was on stage to share his insights about the technology’s impact. 3D athlete tracking has the capability to take athletes to the next level by helping them improve their performance, he said.

James Carwana, vice president of Intel Capital and general manager of Intel Sports, shared updates on efforts involving immersive media experiences through volumetric video in sports. It can show action from any angle on the field.

Intel announced last month the acquisition of Habana Labs, an artificial intelligence chip startup, and expects to make an announcement later this year about Habana products.

Swan laid out the scope of technology in whole: There are 38 billion connected devices in 2019 — roughly the equivalent of seven devices per human on this planet. And a total of 175ZB of data volume is expected in 2025.

With all the data, something needs to be done with it, Swan said, adding it needs to be processed and stored to make it more relevant and useful.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.