LG Electronics powering TVs, appliances with AI technology

“Artificial intelligence” is one of the buzzwords of CES 2020 and South Korea-based LG Electronics is using it for manufacturing its televisions and appliances.

Well known for its lines of home appliance and television products, South Korea-based LG Electronics is adding a new component to its lines — artificial intelligence.

In its fast-paced hour-long presentation, LG marketers and executives showcased washers and dryers that can sense what types of fabrics are being cleaned to make adjustments in settings automatically.

Washers will also note if a user is putting too much soap in a load and notify the user with tips to prevent the need for future maintenance. Company officials say the machines will reduce fabric damage by 15 percent.

In addition to establishing proper washing settings, washers will communicate with the dryer to assure the proper settings are placed on that machine.

In the kitchen, LG’s new InstaView ThinQ Range offers a new built-in air fry feature.The new technology eliminates the need for small air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen clutter, and contributes to healthier cooking by alleviating the need for oil, as compared to traditional deep frying.

LG also highlighted a product it introduced last summer: a refrigerator with a freezer that automatically makes three 2-inch diameter ice sphere in 24 hours with space to store 25 spheres a a time. The crystal-clear ice balls melt more slowly than ordinary refrigerator ice.

But LG’s televisions are what have made the company famous and big-screen 8K televisions are being shown at this year’s CES.

The lineup includes 88- and 77-inch LG Signature OLED 8K and NanoCell TVs.

Most models have voice-control for settings and picture displays ideal for movies, sports and video gaming, thanks to a new partnership with Nvidia G-sync. LG televisions also support the new “Filmmaker mode” for content displays consistent with what a filmmaker intended.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.