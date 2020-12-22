Review-Journal partnering with CTA on virtual CES show

Next year’s CES may not be in Las Vegas, but organizers are keeping ties to the city strong by partnering with the Review-Journal.

Next year’s CES may not be in Las Vegas, but organizers are keeping ties to the city strong by partnering with the Review-Journal.

The newspaper’s partnership with the Consumer Technology Association — which produces, manages and owns CES — will allow the Review-Journal to broadcast CES’s anchor desk, media day press conferences and keynotes throughout the virtual convention, which runs Jan. 11-14.

“It should bring your readers more insight and more stories,” Jean Foster, CTA’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, said. “Las Vegas is so important, and we want to keep those ties because we’re going to be in Las Vegas (in 2022). … It’s our home from home.”

The trade show is typically an economic boon to the city, but CTA shifted it to a virtual format in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last in-person CES in January 2020 was estimated to bring in roughly $291 million to the city based on 180,000 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Our readers know they’ll find the best coverage of CES in the Review-Journal and at reviewjournal.com,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We’re excited to continue providing CES content for our audience, and we look forward to covering the 2022 event in person.”

Media partnerships are nothing new for CES, but this will be the first time the trade show is partnering with a local media outlet.

“We thought it really made sense for us to partner with somebody in Las Vegas to help get our voice out there,” Foster said. “Las Vegas is such an important home for CES, and we have such a strong tie to the community. We really wanted to keep that connection.”

Foster said CTA is set to partner with up to 12 media organization, although some have not yet been finalized. Other partners include USA Today, Future plc, Protocol, Digital Trends and Reviewed.com.

