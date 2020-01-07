Samsung introduces ‘pretty busy’ life companion robot for CES 2020

Sabastian Seung, an executive vice president with Samsung, told the crowd: “Balli patrols your home to keep you safe.”

H.S. Kim, president and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Electronics, speaks at the Samsung Keynote event at CES 2020 at The Venetian on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Samsung introduced its vision of a robot as a life companion, called Balli, during a corporate keynote Monday night ahead of CES.

Sabastian Seung, an executive vice president with Samsung, told the crowd: “Balli patrols your home to keep you safe.”

Balli — which looks like a yellow ball — is also a fitness coach, a new friend to your kids, and a camera that records special moments.

“For a little robot, he is pretty busy,” Seung said.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO for the Consumer Electronics Association, kicked off the event by saying the keynote will address the question of whether the industry will adapt to the looming challenges in the decade ahead.

Samsung remains the number one TV maker in the world — and has for 14 years, Shapiro said.

The keynote was interspersed with video and demonstrations. It was led by Hyun-Suk Kim, president and CEO of Samsung’s consumer electronics division.

About 67 percent of U.S. households have a pet, Kim said, and many see themselves as “pet parents.” Who we are and take care of is changing, he said, and lifestyles are changing.

This decade is the “age of experience,” he said, adding the majority of people value experiences more than material possessions.

Samsung wants to create unforgettable moments that make your lives better, Kim told the crowd, and the world better for us all.

