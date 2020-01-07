Sony’s new TVs boast better picture, sound, support for Siri

Sony announced its lineup of new TVs that offer a clearer picture, optimized sound and the convenience of communicating with your trusty digital assistant.

The company announced the launch of new 4K and 8K televisions in a release Monday, hours before its press conference at CES. The televisions are: Z8H 8K LED, A8H and MASTER Series A9S OLED, and X950H and X900H 4K LED.

The TVs are equipped with a new audio feature called Acoustic Auto Calibration, allowing it to detect the viewer and calibrate the sound based on the environment during initial setup.

The televisions are compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The HomeKit app will allow the Sony TVs to communicate with Siri. AirPlay allows for Apple users to stream movies, music and games from their devices.

It also has Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store and Googe Assistant.

Sony is also keeping its gaming audience in mind.

Some models will support 8K HDR resolution and 120 frames per second in 4K for a “cutting-edge” gaming experience, according to the release.

