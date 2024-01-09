43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
CES

Walmart introducing AI tech to shopping experience, CEO says at CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 3:57 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2024 - 4:12 pm
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Walmart is incorporating artificial intelligence into the retail experience through new features introduced at CES, president and CEO Doug McMillon said during a Tuesday keynote address.

Most prominently featured was the launch of a new generative AI search available that day to iOS app users. The new functions allow customers to search for products by use cases instead of by brand or product name. For instance, a customer could search “football watch party” and receive suggestions for chips, wings, drinks or a TV.

“We use large language models, including OpenAI and (Microsoft-owned) Azure, along with our own models that are retail and Walmart-specific,” McMillon said. “It’s our models and our data that put the finishing touches on this improved experience. Our new search fundamentally changes the way customers engage with us.”

Another AI function introduced during the keynote was Walmart InHome Replenishment. The service uses AI to learn a customer’s purchase patterns and determine the right pace to restock standard items.

Other mobile platforms are expected to roll out this quarter, he said.

This year marks the return of Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, to the four-day technology trade show. The company last participated in CES in 2021 during the show’s all-virtual format.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
CARTOONS: This sums up Trump’s legal strategy
4
Mother, 2 children killed in Henderson DUI crash
Mother, 2 children killed in Henderson DUI crash
5
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Jeep Wrangler is seen at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stellantis not coming to CES due to UAW strike impact
The Associated Press

Stellantis said it will be canceling its participation in next year’s CES show due to the “mounting” costs of the ongoing auto workers strike.

More stories
Tech ‘The Jetsons’ would love: 115-inch TVs to AI-powered robots unveiled at CES
Tech ‘The Jetsons’ would love: 115-inch TVs to AI-powered robots unveiled at CES
Drone soccer at the Venetian? Here are some cool things we saw at CES
Drone soccer at the Venetian? Here are some cool things we saw at CES
EVs, CDs and Tetris: Highlights from CES in Vegas through the years — PHOTOS
EVs, CDs and Tetris: Highlights from CES in Vegas through the years — PHOTOS
130K expected to attend top consumer electronics show in Las Vegas
130K expected to attend top consumer electronics show in Las Vegas
Tech media arrives for startup of four-day CES 2024
Tech media arrives for startup of four-day CES 2024
Why Sphere won’t have a role in upcoming CES trade show
Why Sphere won’t have a role in upcoming CES trade show