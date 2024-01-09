Walmart introducing AI tech to shopping experience, CEO says at CES

Walmart is incorporating artificial intelligence into the retail experience through new features introduced at CES, president and CEO Doug McMillon said during a Tuesday keynote address.

Most prominently featured was the launch of a new generative AI search available that day to iOS app users. The new functions allow customers to search for products by use cases instead of by brand or product name. For instance, a customer could search “football watch party” and receive suggestions for chips, wings, drinks or a TV.

“We use large language models, including OpenAI and (Microsoft-owned) Azure, along with our own models that are retail and Walmart-specific,” McMillon said. “It’s our models and our data that put the finishing touches on this improved experience. Our new search fundamentally changes the way customers engage with us.”

Another AI function introduced during the keynote was Walmart InHome Replenishment. The service uses AI to learn a customer’s purchase patterns and determine the right pace to restock standard items.

Other mobile platforms are expected to roll out this quarter, he said.

This year marks the return of Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, to the four-day technology trade show. The company last participated in CES in 2021 during the show’s all-virtual format.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.