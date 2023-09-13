Credit union online outage not related to MGM data breach

A credit union that serves casino employees said an outage of its mobile and online banking services is not related to the MGM Resorts cybersecurity breach.

(Getty Images)

Online and mobile banking services for one area credit union used by thousands of casino employees were disrupted on Wednesday, but its officials say the issue is unrelated to MGM Resorts International’s recent and ongoing cybersecurity issues or any other data breach.

WestStar Credit Union sent a notice to its account holders on Wednesday that an internet outage made online banking services unavailable and specifically mentioned that it was not connected to MGM’s breach. The credit union serves employees of the gaming industry in Nevada, as well as the employees of some other employer groups in the state.

“The recent disruption in our online banking services was primarily caused by a temporary internet outage,” Megan Pieper, vice president of marketing and ecommerce, said in an email. “This unexpected event resulted in a loss of connectivity, which in turn, impacted our ability to provide seamless online banking services to our valued members.”

Pieper emphasized that the disruption, which was still active as of Wednesday afternoon, did not relate to any data security concerns. The credit union said they have not detected any unauthorized access or data breaches.

WestStar has about 21,500 members and $252.7 million assets under management, according to the National Credit Union Administration. It has four branch locations in Las Vegas and one in Reno.

