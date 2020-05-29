DETR worker tests positive for coronavirus

The head of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday that a department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An employee from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic confirmed the case Friday morning, during the department’s second weekly media briefing.

It’s unclear where the employee worked but Korbulic said the office was made aware of the positive case on May 26 and has since taken additional safety precautions at their offices.

Topics discussed in the media briefing mainly centered around steps taken for jobless Nevadans eligible for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which offers unemployment insurance benefits to in

included payment scheduling for PUA claimants and details on the adjudication center, which will open June 1. It’s unclear if the filers will need to call the same phone number or

The department reported initial claims for unemloyment insurance was 15,607 for the week ending May 23, down 12.5 percent from the previous week. It marked the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Self-employed workers and those eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program filed 37,567 initial claims in the week ending May 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

