Tenants announced for new retail center in Henderson

The second phase of the retail center in the Henderson master-planned community is under construction.

Dutch Bros. and PT’s Pub are among planned tenants of a new retail center coming to the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson.

The retail center is phase two of Cadence Retail Center off East Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, according to officials with Cadence and ROI Commercial Real Estate.

Other new eateries and retailers planned include Papa Johns, Ori’Zaba’s, Salad & Go, Eos Fitness, Broken Yolk Cafe and more, with five more spaces available.

The retail center has already brought eight businesses to the area, including a Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Great Clips and Domino’s during phase one, anchored by Smith’s Marketplace at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway.

The total leasable area for the retail center is 119,616 square feet, nine stores and 12 center properties from ROI Commercial Real Estate, spanning 33 acres. Phase two broke ground in August and has plans to finish in 2025, according to the ROI website.

