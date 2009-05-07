Energy agency change criticized

CARSON CITY — Officials from the Nevada Public Utilities Commission and state Energy Office raised concerns Tuesday over a proposal by state Senate Majority Leader Steven Horsford to put the energy agency under the PUC.

CARSON CITY — Officials from the Nevada Public Utilities Commission and state Energy Office raised concerns Tuesday over a proposal by state Senate Majority Leader Steven Horsford to put the energy agency under the PUC.

Staff from each entity told lawmakers that they serve different purposes and should operate independently.

Horsford wants responsibilities of the Energy Office to go to a new renewable and efficiency authority in the PUC.

PUC representatives said the plan presents unintended consequences and might not serve the best interests of stakeholders or customers.

No action was taken on SB358, an energy measure.