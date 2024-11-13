62°F
More community solar on parking lots in Las Vegas? NV Energy asks for input

FILE - NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon speaks about partnering with the city of Las Veg ...
FILE - NV Energy President and CEO Doug Cannon speaks about partnering with the city of Las Vegas on a community-based solar resource during a news conference and ribbon cutting at Gary Reese Freedom Park on Feb. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
FILE - Members of NV Energy and the city of Las Vegas conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony a commu ...
FILE - Members of NV Energy and the city of Las Vegas conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony a community-based solar resource program during a news conference at Gary Reese Freedom Park on Feb. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 3:31 pm
 

The call for more solar panels in Nevada’s major cities will be answered soon — and NV Energy is asking customers to weigh in.

There are nine areas in Southern Nevada and two near Reno that executives are considering to construct the utility’s next community solar project. NV Energy’s community-based solar resources program, which is meant to expand access to solar to renters, low-income Nevadans and minority-owned businesses, was created by state law in 2019.

“It’s the benefit of solar without the panels,” said Meghin Delaney, an NV Energy spokeswoman. “It provides people a discount on their bill for being in this program and using the solar energy.”

The Silver State has built existing community solar projects where solar panels line parking structures — Gary Reese Freedom Park in Las Vegas, Mojave High School in North Las Vegas and the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center in Reno. The utility unveiled the Freedom Park site in February.

About 7,900 customers who applied to the program and were deemed eligible in both Southern and Northern Nevada saw a reduction in their bills due to community solar, according to internal NV Energy data. The application period closed in September.

NV Energy will need to consider several factors when selecting the next project site, such as cost and interest, Delaney said. The three options for design include solar panels above parking structures, rooftop solar panels, and solar panels on a lawn or open field.

Any new proposal for a utility-owned solar project will need approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Executives have presented customers with the following sites as options:

— Lorenzi Park, Las Vegas

— Westside School, Las Vegas

— North Las Vegas City Hall

— Bob Price Park & Recreation Center and Cora Coleman Senior Center, Clark County

— Clark County’s North Las Vegas Campus

— Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, Clark County

— UNLV Maryland Campus

— UNLV Shadow Lane Campus

— Carson City Public Works

— Administrative Complex and Ninth Street Senior Center, Washoe County

To cast their vote, NV Energy customers should check their emails for a link. More information about the proposed sites can be found at nvenergy.com/cleanenergy/solar/community-based-solar-resources.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

