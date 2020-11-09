FedEx looking to hire 120 for new North Las Vegas facility

FedEx Ground announced it has opened its North Las Vegas facility Monday ahead of the holiday shopping season.

(FedEx)

The 650,000-square-foot regional sorting facility near Nellis Air Force Base is designed to handle up to 15,000 packages an hour, according to the company.

The Las Vegas warehouse is one of six new regional sorting facilities in the U.S. that’s designed to meet the increased shipping demand as customers boost their online purchases.

FedEx Ground said it’s looking to hire 120 workers at the Las Vegas facility. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com or text “FXGJob” to 33011.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.